WATCH: See What Black Bears Are Like When They Are Still Itty-Bitty

The host of Nat Geo WILD’s Pet Talk, David Mizejewski, recently stopped by PEOPLE with a special guest: Emily the black bear.

At just 6 weeks old, Emily showed up to the studio camera-ready, thanks to her adorable face and shining fur (no glam squad required).

Of course, this baby black bear won’t stay tiny forever: This species, which can be found over much of North America, grows to be quite large.

Since we share our space with these majestic creatures, Mizejewski wants to make sure everyone, especially children, knows how to avoid conflicts with wild animals like black bears.

Watch the video above to learn about little Emily in particular and how to safely coexist with the large, wild animal she will grow up to be.