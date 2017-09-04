People

Zoo Animals

They’re Not Cubs Anymore: Adorable Zoo Atlanta Panda Twins Turn One

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Even baby bears have to grow up sometime.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, America’s only panda twins, turned one on Sept. 3 at Zoo Atlanta. The precious pair celebrated with tasty ice cakes packed with fruit and vegetables, and topped with “frosting” made of the twins’ favorite biscuits. Mom, Lun Lun watched over the party with a doting eye, and made sure the kids shared their gifts.

Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

While Ya Lun and Xi Lun are enjoying adult food, like bamboo, they will continue to nurse for the next few months.

Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

Twin panda births are rare and often difficult on the cubs, so Zoo Atlanta is especially excited to see the duo turn one.

 