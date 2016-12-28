Atlanta Musician's Dog Wakes Him in Time to Escape House Fire

Ed Stroud is a guitar player from Atlanta, who’s played with music world luminaries from TLC to OutKast.

His poodle Gracie was determined to keep it that way.

Stroud’s home caught fire on Dec. 20, and he credits Gracie with waking him up in time to escape the burning house.



Stroud told Channel 2 Action News that he was asleep when Gracie began licking his face and barking. When he came to his senses, his home was already ablaze.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m about to die if I don’t do something fast,’ ” he recalled.

Stroud and Gracie made it to the house’s back door, where he collapsed. Fortunately, Atlanta firefighters made it to the scene, and alerted by Gracie, managed to get to the door and pull Stroud out in time to save his life.



The guitarist suffered second-degree burns on his face and arms, but thankfully, his hands — his “money maker,” as he told Channel 2 on Tuesday — escaped unscathed.

Stroud’s manager, Katherine Williams, has a benefit concert scheduled for Jan. 10 to help him raise money to recover from the blaze. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.