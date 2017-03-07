Army Crawling Special Needs Cat Finds Forever Home After Consistently Being Overlooked

A handicapped feline who was overlooked by potential adopters at a Boston shelter has finally found his forever family.

After headlines circulated about the passed over special needs cat — who required a unique home because he army crawls, due to malformed legs — the shelter received almost 2,000 inquiries from over 40 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand, China and Australia, regarding Ivan’s adoption.

“We have selected one lucky family for Ivan,” says a Facebook post shared by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who struggled for two weeks to get the cat noticed. “He also drew in some really wonderful folks to our adoption center who decided to adopt other special cats, including two 15+ year old cats!”

Interest in Ivan seems to have helped a lot of cats get noticed over the weekend. “We adopted out every single cat in our adoption room on Saturday!” the post says. “THANKS to everyone who shared his story, came to visit him and applied to adopt!”

The shelter tells PEOPLE Ivan will leave for his new home on Wednesday. According to the Facebook post, narrowing down one lucky person to adopt the cat was no easy task.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but we’re thrilled to be sending him to a great home and that he encouraged so many other wonderful adoptions this weekend! Thank you everyone! You can continue to follow his story on Instagram @IvanTheTwisted,” it reads.

To help the shelter care for more cats like Ivan, click here.