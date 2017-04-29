Ariel Winter Gets New Puppy Named Cash: ‘Welcome to the Family!’

Ariel Winter has a new best friend!
The Modern Family star announced on Snapchat Friday she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got a new puppy named Cash. “Welcome to the family baby Cash. We love you so much!” Winter, 19, captioned her selfie video.
Cash is the fourth four-legged family member in Winter’s life.
In August, the actress adopted German Sheperd rescue puppy Chloe from Los Angeles-based no-kill rescue shelter Westside German Shepherd Rescue.
Winter also has two other dogs, a 3-year-old fluffy Samoyed named Casper and a 1-year-old French bulldog named Rocco.
Winter and Meaden were first linked last fall after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. In the months since, they haven’t been shy about showing off their love, regularly cuddling up to each other on Instagram and smooching on red carpets such as January’s Screen Actor Guild Awards.