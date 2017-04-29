Ariel Winter Gets New Puppy Named Cash: ‘Welcome to the Family!’

Ariel Winter has a new best friend!

The Modern Family star announced on Snapchat Friday she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got a new puppy named Cash. “Welcome to the family baby Cash. We love you so much!” Winter, 19, captioned her selfie video.

Cash is the fourth four-legged family member in Winter’s life.

In August, the actress adopted German Sheperd rescue puppy Chloe from Los Angeles-based no-kill rescue shelter Westside German Shepherd Rescue.

Welcome to the family Chloe 💋! @westsidegermanshepherdrescue A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

Winter also has two other dogs, a 3-year-old fluffy Samoyed named Casper and a 1-year-old French bulldog named Rocco.

Happy 2nd birthday to my beautiful baby Casper! I love you so much booboo! You're my favorite boy in the whole world and I'm so grateful I get to be your mommy❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you! A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

Happy 1st birthday to my baby Rocco!! I love you so much sweet boy ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 13, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

Winter and Meaden were first linked last fall after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. In the months since, they haven’t been shy about showing off their love, regularly cuddling up to each other on Instagram and smooching on red carpets such as January’s Screen Actor Guild Awards.