April the Giraffe May Be Pregnant Again 6 Months After Viral Birth

April the giraffe might be pregnant six months after over 1.2 million people watched her give birth to son Tajiri on Apr. 15 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch fueled speculation of another pregnancy during his appearance on Good Morning America Thursday.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said of 15-year-old April. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

April is already a parent to four other calves including Tajiri, who is “already approaching about 10-feet in height,” according to Patch.

For 65 days, the world was glued to the zoo’s ongoing live stream of April during her previous pregnancy, which spanned over 16-months.

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

“She’s obviously very in tune to [Tajiri] and protective of him, but she’s also allowing him to take on that independent trait that he has, which definitely comes from his father,” Patch said of April’s parenting.

Fans and followers can still watch April and the giraffes at Animal Adventure Park on the zoo’s livestream on YouTube.