‘It’s Time!’ April the Giraffe Is in Labor and About to Give Birth

It’s finally happening!

For months, the Internet has been captivated by the livestream of a pregnant April the giraffe, pacing around her pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, waiting to give birth.

And on Saturday morning, April finally started going into labor.

Officials at Animal Adventure Park went live on Facebook Saturday morning, saying the labor alert has gone out and that the the zoo’s team was assembling to assist in the birth.

They anticipate the baby calf should emerge within two hours, but that the birth could take as little as 30 minutes.

The livestream of April’s stall is still running, where she can be seen with two of the baby calf’s hooves sticking out.

April has been pregnant for around 16 months, park officials say. She already has three other calves, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Giraffes are categorized as “vulnerable to extinction” on the IUCN Red List, and their number has decreased by about 40% in the last three decades, according to April’s website.

In the months since April has been munching hay and flirting with her baby daddy on live TV, zoos around the world have welcomed the arrival of at least 5 baby giraffes with little fanfare.