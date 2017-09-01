See the Amazing Before and After Photos of a California Pet Shelter’s $150K Designer Makeover

See those smiles? They're the exuberant expressions of some happy pups whose formerly run-down and downright depressing "home" has been recently transformed into an animal mecca.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Animal Planet returns with Pet Nation Renovation, a special dedicated to giving one deserving animal shelter a top-to-bottom overhaul.

In the premiere episode, animal expert and home renovation enthusiast Dave Salmoni hosts and introduces the $150K makeover treatment to the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society (SGVHS) in California. Check out the before, and amazing after, photos.