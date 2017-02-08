Andy Roddick Is Here to Help You Ace Your Westminster Dog Show Bracket

The Super Bowl is over, but dog show season is in full gear, and now it has a fantasy sport too.

For this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, fans can fill out their own bracket to determine who will win each of the seven groups and, most importantly, which canine will be crowned Best in Show.

While the joy of bringing some competitive fun to the dog show circuit is thrilling enough, Purina Pro Plan is making it even more interesting by offering $1,000,000 to the individual who can fill out perfect predictions for the Westminster Dog Show.

Among those contending for the spot of Top Dog is Andy Roddick, who filled out his own bracket at www.dogshowbracket.com, and was kind enough to share his picks with us.

Roddick has the miniature poodle going all the way, even though he is the proud parent of two English Bulldogs named Bob Costas and Billie Jean (named after tennis star Billie Jean King). He told PEOPLE he put his personal bias behind him and looked at the facts, researching breeds and past Westminster winners, to come up with his choices.

Using these tips, you can now create your own bracket, and a chance to win $1,000,000 from Purina Pro Plan by going to www.dogshowbracket.com. Make sure to tune in to the Westminster Dog Show on FS1 on Feb. 13 and 14 at 8 pm EST to see how your picks pan out.