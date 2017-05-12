You may best remember Alyssa Milano from her Who’s the Boss? days, but the actress still clearly lives a Charmed (see what we did there?) life. In fact, the animal-loving star, entrepreneur and activist recently turned her charms on the fellas from the Animal Planet series Tanked, whom she challenged to build an exotic fish tank for her home.

As usual, Wayde and Brett brought their A game to the art of aquarium building, as evidenced in the clip above. The dynamic duo took on the task of creating an elegant,yet high-tech fish tank for Milano — complete with a state-of-the-art remote filtration system and a built-in wine rack. Those are some seriously lucky swimmers!

Watch the exclusive clip above, then tune in to the episode on Friday, May 12, at 10 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.