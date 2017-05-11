People

Funny Pets

Alpacas Can Transform into Lions, Poodles and Dinosaurs with a Few Simple Shaves

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

SWNS

Helen Kendall Smith is a shear genius.

According to The Sun, the alpaca breeder decided to have a little fun to celebrate her tenth year of caring for these goofy and endearing animals.

SWNS

Instead of giving her animal pals a normal shave, she had their coats cut into a variety of hilarious styles, shaping their bountiful fluff into designs like the dinosaur, the giant poodle and the judge’s wig.

SWNS

Turns out there is no such thing as a bad haircut when it comes to alpaca grooming. All of the animals seemed pleased with their bold new looks, happily posing for portraits.

SWNS

Smith did not do the shearing herself. She sketched out the designs and then called in a professional to make sure they turned out to be masterpieces not giant messes.

SWNS

These are some great clips!