Alpacas Can Transform into Lions, Poodles and Dinosaurs with a Few Simple Shaves

Helen Kendall Smith is a shear genius.

According to The Sun, the alpaca breeder decided to have a little fun to celebrate her tenth year of caring for these goofy and endearing animals.

Instead of giving her animal pals a normal shave, she had their coats cut into a variety of hilarious styles, shaping their bountiful fluff into designs like the dinosaur, the giant poodle and the judge’s wig.

Turns out there is no such thing as a bad haircut when it comes to alpaca grooming. All of the animals seemed pleased with their bold new looks, happily posing for portraits.

Smith did not do the shearing herself. She sketched out the designs and then called in a professional to make sure they turned out to be masterpieces not giant messes.

These are some great clips!