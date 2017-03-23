All the Ways a Puppy Can Make Your Life Better RIGHT NOW

Puppies are great. You don’t need to be in Mensa to figure that one out.

Just look at them! So floppy, goofy, innocent and adorable. It’s hard not to smile just thinking about puppies. But the power of the puppy isn’t just superficial fun. These animals are practically magic and have the ability to change your life in astounding ways, ways more potent than any super fruit or 5-minute ab workout can offer.

To show just how amazing these little creatures are, CPDT-KA and Training and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland at Camp Bow Wow rounded up all the very real and positive ways a puppy can change your life, health and family.

Here’s a few more reasons why National Puppy Day is a perfect time to introduce a little dog into your life. But remember, puppies aren’t for everyone. These pets are a lot of work and require a special kind of owner. Make sure to research the responsibilities of puppy ownership, so you can find and prepare for the perfect pet for you.

Puppies just make you feel good: There’s a reason they say a dog is man’s best friend. Having a pet, not limited to dogs, is something that everyone should experience at some point in their life. Pets can be calming, mood lifting, empathetic, and so much more. They teach you how to be selfless and responsible as you are caring for another life. Generally speaking, they make you happier.

Puppies help manage depression: In some cases, therapists suggest that patients suffering from depression should adopt a pet. An animal will love you unconditionally and also be a great friend and listener. People with depression often benefit from having a pet, especially a dog, as the animal can help them get out of the house.

Puppies can help you live longer: There are other health benefits associated with pet ownership (particularly dogs). Many studies show that owning a pet has a positive impact on cardiovascular disease, hypertension, infection control, allergies, stress related problems, blood pressure and psychological issues.

Puppies expand your social life: A key to a healthy mind, especially for those who are elderly, is staying engaged with others. A pet is often a conversation starter and being out with a pet often warrants questions or comments from passersby. Bringing your dog to a dog park is a great way to meet new people with similar interests.

Puppies help your children learn: Having a dog in the home can build confidence and manage anxiety and stress in children. Children who struggle with reading or math can gain confidence when reading aloud or reciting multiplication tables to their dog.

Puppies keep you active: Training and playing with your dog also provides mental stimulation, helps unleash creativity and alleviates stress. Having a dog will also encourage you to exercise as you’ll need to walk Fido regularly.

Puppies can take stress out of your life: Having a daily schedule reduces stress for any individual. Having a dog that relies on you at specific times each day (feeding, walking and sleeping) can help establish a routine.