Baby Boom! Albuquerque Zoo Discovers Three of Its Giraffes Are Pregnant — by the Same Male

If April the giraffe’s live stream saga proved anything, it’s that the world loves baby giraffes.

Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is doing its part to keep the Earth happy. The New Mexico zoo recently discovered that three of its giraffes, Naira, June and Camilla, are all pregnant and due to give birth between May and October, reports KOB4.

Naira, the giraffe keepers expect to give birth first, is experiencing her first pregnancy at the zoo, so the staff will be keeping a closer eye on her as opposed to June, who is currently on baby No. 11. Camilla has been pregnant once before, but sadly gave birth to a stillborn calf.

With all this promise of adorable baby giraffe action, many are wondering if the zoo will set up its own live stream of the expectant mothers. Keeper Paul Huang said the zoo is discussing the possibility, but that there is some hesitation.

“There obviously can be issues, you know whether the baby has issues, or the parent has an issue,” Huang told KOB4. “So there’s always that discussion of whether you want to put that out there right away for people to see.”

Someone who will be present for all the births is 14-year-old male giraffe Buccaneer. The committed bachelor is the father to all three of the future calves.