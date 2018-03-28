Very Important Dog Press Conference Names Labrador Retriever Most Popular Dog Breed

While you were attending to your human business today you may have missed a very important dog press conference.

On Wednesday morning, the American Kennel Club announced its annual Most Popular Dog Breeds list. Present at the announcement were furry representatives from each of the Top 5 breeds.

This year the Labrador retriever was once again named the country’s most popular breed. Labs are comfortable with the title since they have won it for 27 consecutive years. But these pooches might not be top dog forever.

The French bulldog is closing in fast. The stout breed, ranked no. 1 in popularity in both New York City and Los Angeles, made big moves in the national ranking, jumping up two spots to the no. 4 slot.

This jump pushed the Beagle out of the Top 5 list; it’s the first time the floppy-eared dog has missed the list since 1998.

The top rankings for the most popular dog breeds of 2017 stand as:

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Golden Retriever French Bulldog Bulldog

To get a full list of where every breed ranks and which dog is no. 1 in your state or city, visit AKC.org.