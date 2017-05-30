After Sad Goodbye to Her Cat, Halle Berry Introduces New Pup Jackson (PHOTO)

#LivingLikeJackson could be your new favorite hashtag.

Actress Halle Berry created it for the new pet she introduced on Instagram, who is helping ease the pain that came with the recent loss of her cat Playdough.

“Introducing… JACKSON!” she wrote with an adorable photo of the pooch, who has a yellow coat and chocolate brown nose. “While you can’t replace one animal with another, a new furry friend sure does bring joy and help ease the pain. Get ready for #livinglikejackson.”

The pup arrives just weeks after Berry posted a touching tribute to her 16-year-old feline who passed recently.

“Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer,” she wrote on Instagram. “This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years! While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it’s an inevitable part of life.”

In the post, the actress explained that Playdough and her children — son Maceo and daughter Nahla — were close friends.

“Every morning they had b’fast together. Playdough his kibble and Maceo his Cheerios … Side by side … On the floor together,” she said. “The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life’s sweetest creatures. Yesterday Playdough reminded us all that it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all! We will miss him!”

Jackson will no doubt be a cuddly distraction for the entire family — here’s hoping for regular #LivingLikeJackson updates!