Adorable Dog Follows Animal Control Officers for Help – and Lands a New Job

Animal Control Officer Scott Kisch wasn’t sure what to do. He was a part of a team of rescue workers sent to Edgceombe County North Carolina in the days after Hurricane Matthew and a dog kept following him.

Flood waters were still overwhelming the area and his team from Charlotte, North Carolina, had come to try to help save any animals left behind.

They’d already brought in about two hundred dogs and were wrapping up their trip, when he was driving as part of a caravan of official vehicles and a little brown dog came up to his window, running alongside his truck.

The 44-year old new dad says, “I looked at my supervisor and said hey, this dog is following us. We kept driving and she kept following us. We got out and she jumped in the vehicle. We just started laughing!”

After days dealing with flood water up to his chest, the water was finally starting to recede and Kisch and his team just couldn’t leave the brown dog behind.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, she was there by herself. I think it was her saying get me out of here, take me home. She gave those puppy dog eyes and just looked at me with that face. We knew we couldn’t leave her out there,” he tells PEOPLE.

First she sat on the passenger side floor, then they moved her to the passenger seat of another officer’s car. She got so comfortable, she fell asleep.

“He drove that way for the rest of the day.”

The video and the hashtag #LittleBrownDog went viral.

They brought her to a shelter not far from where they found her and workers there in Edgcombe County have tried for months to find her owners. She didn’t have a microchip and no one came forward. So the workers called Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Control to tell them the dog they’d rescued needed a home.

Now, little brown dog now has a new name, and a new home.

They’re calling her “Charlotte” because she has now moved to the city where her rescuers live and she’ll be working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control team permanently. She will be part of the Humane Education program, going into schools, working with kids.

Kisch says, “This is definitely a happy ending. I wish it was happier and that she went back to her normal family but I’m glad she’s with people that are going to take care of her and love her and treat her right.”