WATCH: Thinking of Adopting a Shelter Dog? Here's Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to rescue pet adoption, PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk.

In the video above, Dr. Antin and his trusty doggie adoptee Henry — whom the doc found at the Boulder Humane Society in Colorado — give some smart tips on what every potential new pet parent should know when choosing to rescue a pup.

First things first: Know what age range you’re hoping to adopt. Do you want a puppy, a “teenager,” an adult dog or even a senior?

Next: Pay careful attention to your first impression of the pup in its enclosure. Is it excited? Is its tail wagging? Or is it just chilling? Decide what kind of temperament works best for you, your family and your home.

After this, you want to spend some quality time interacting with the dog in a neutral space outside its enclosure. If the rescue doesn’t already have extensive information about the animal’s temperament, you’ll want to keep an eye out for issues like food aggression, as well as its behavior or ability to get along with other dogs, cats, people and especially children.

Keep watching for the rest of Dr. Antin’s most valuable tips when it comes to choosing the rescue pup that’s right for you.