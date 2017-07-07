Adopt Us! Gentle Horses Rescued From Neglect Looking for a Loving Retirement Home

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet draft horses Abe and Dolly.

These two stunning steeds are part of a group of 10 giant draft horses rescued by The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and placed in the Methuen-based MSPCA-Nevins Farm adoption center.

Abe, Dolly and their fellow gentle giants, who are all at least one foot taller than a typical horse, were surrendered by a farmer in central Massachusetts who couldn’t care for the animals.

“The horses are underweight and have hoof and dental issues for which they will need veterinary care. The previous owner had been trying to keep them healthy but continuously fell behind and ultimately decided that surrender was the best option,” MSPCA-Angell said in a statement.

“We see some ribs and spines showing on some of the horses, so getting everyone to a healthy weight and comfortably settling them is the priority at this early stage,” said Nevins Farm barn manager Gia Barss.

Now that the horses are under its care, MSPCA-Angell wants the animals to “enjoy quiet lives on rolling pastures in new adoptive homes” — and never have to work another day in their lives.

If you are interested in adopting Abe, Dolly or one of the other draft horse rescues, and have the space, you can visit the farm during open hours to meet the horses or email barnstaff@mspca.org with questions. If you don’t have the room for a gentle giant in your life, the MSPCA is also looking for donations to help cover the $5,000 in veterinary care the horses require.

