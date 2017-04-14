Adopt Me! Life with Lovable Buddy the Dog Will Never Be Boring

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Buddy, a 2-year-old dog who has been at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in Wantagh, New York, for far too long.

Who knew back in October of 2015 that this adorable pup would still be at the shelter more than one year later? Buddy came there as a stray and has watched dog after dog find forever homes — now it’s his turn.

To know Buddy is to love him. “Buddy is one of the sweetest dogs I’ve personally ever met and he’s currently residing in my office at the shelter,” says kennel supervisor Melissa Fogarty. “Buddy loves to play with his toys — specifically his green iguana … He sits next to [it] everyday and nudges me while holding it in his mouth because he wants to play. If I’m busy working he’ll sit there and lick my arm until I pay attention.”

The energetic 70 lb. American Staffordshire terrier mix is good with other dogs after a slow introduction, but can’t go to a home with cats or small dogs. The shelter requires a meet and greet with all members of a household and current dogs in residence before sending a dog to a new home, too.

Buddy’s future home should have children only age 17 and up, and he can’t be adopted outside of the New York Tri-state area (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut). If you’re interested in Buddy, email Melifog@tohmail.org or call 516-785-5220 ext. 4632. To learn more about him, visit his Facebook page.

