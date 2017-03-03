Adopt Me! ‘Love Muffin’ Dylan Needs a Patient Owner to Help Him Understand Trust

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Dylan, a dog currently available through the Eleventh Hour Rescue of Randolph, New Jersey.

Look into the eyes of this Labrador retriever/Husky mix, who is about 4 years old, and you’ll see something truly stunning: He has one blue eye and one brown eye, a unique trait that sets him apart from the pack.

Described as a “love muffin” in his bio, Dylan is super friendly, but can be cautious around strangers. “He needs a family who has previous dog experience and the time and patience to help him understand trust,” says his bio. “Once Dylan knows you are his friend he wants nothing more than to cuddle and give kisses.”

Dylan loves other doggies but isn’t fond of felines, and should go to a home with more mature children.

“He can be protective of his people, so Dylan needs someone who is understanding and willing to work with him,” his bio explains. “He is a smart, goofy boy who is very eager to please. Dylan likes to ride in the car and is leash-trained. He is very sweet and truly deserves to find a loving forever home.”

If you think this handsome pup is the boy for you, fill out an online application and be sure to mention his name. To read more about him, click here.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.