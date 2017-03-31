Adopt Me! Lovable ‘Meathead’ Arthur Adores Dogs and People

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Arthur, a handsome pup surrendered to New York’s Bully Project when his owner was no longer able to care for him.

Arthur nails first impressions. The rescue says the “handsome meathead” makes grand entrances when meeting new people and dogs. “He is an all around clown!” says his bio. “This boy is house-broken and crate-trained so no worries on working on that! Arthur has been taught sit, stay, down and hand-targeting. He has a fabulous training foundation thanks to the folks who have been caring for him! He loves dogs — and loves people.”

This lovable guy is very toy- and food-motivated (see video above), which means continuing his training will be easy. He’s an “active dude,” his bio says, so his next owner will need to keep his calendar full of fun things to do.

“Walks in the woods, accompanying his owner on errands in the city, play dates with dog friends and some good games of fetch will do!” the bios says. “After keeping busy, Arthur loves to snuggle and snore — so he can be a part-time couch crasher!”

The rescue says Arthur is fully-vetted, microchipped and neutered — if you’re interested in him, email bullyprojectnyc@gmail.com.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.