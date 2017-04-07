Adopt Me! Sweet Boy DJay Will Run Off with Your Heart

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, in honor of Adopt-a-Greyhound month, meet DJay, a former racing dog who is available for adoption through Greyhound Options, Inc., of Ware, Massachusetts.

Once called Golucky Djay when he raced, this 2-year-old male is described as a very sweet, affectionate boy who loves playing with toys and slowly learning about the world around him.

“He has some fears that he is working through and so will need someone who has experience with this and will be patient with him as he learns to conquer his anxiety,” says a bio.

Currently in a foster home, DJay is getting along great with the other dogs there and seems fine around cats as well. “A patient and loving person is all DJay needs to blossom in a new home,” his bio says.

Greyhound Options, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds like DJay. Since 1995, the group has helped more than 1500 pups find forever in Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

If you think this sweetie is the companion for you, contact Greyhound Options via its website.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.