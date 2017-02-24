Adopt Me! Minnie Will Reward You Daily with Kisses

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Minnie, a 2-year-old pit bull mix available at the SPCA of Texas.

This petite pooch — who weighs just 38 lbs. — came to the shelter in November when she was rescued from inhumane conditions by an animal cruelty investigator.

“She’s had a rocky start to life, but she just knows that her future holds a loving forever family and a home to call her own. Could that be with you?” reads a bio.

Well, if you think you could be Minnie’s permanent person, ask yourself this question: Can you provide her with lots of belly rubs and exercise? This athletic girl likes playing with toys, going for runs and sleeping next to you once she’s all tuckered out.

She’d also prefer to have all of your attention to herself, so it’s recommended she be the only pet in a home. With this girl around, you won’t need more pets, as she promises to give as many kisses as you want, as often as you like.

This pretty pup is available at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today for more information.

To meet last week’s adoptable pet, Beetle, click here.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.