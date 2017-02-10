Adopt Me! Life is So Good Whenever Gordon Is Around

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Gordon, a miniature pinscher mix who survived a gunshot wound to his spine.

When this little sweetie was rescued, it was obvious he was paralyzed and having issues with his back legs, according to Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue of Tehachapi, California, which is currently caring for him. X-rays revealed the unimaginable: the cause of his disability was a gunshot wound and the bullet was still lodged in his spine.

“Surgery to remove the bullet was too risky but something still needed to be done about his back end,” says his bio. “A wheelchair was ordered and [was] functional but just didn’t do the trick. Gordon is so light that he lacks the dog-power to easily maneuver a chair.”

The pup’s back legs, which have no feeling, were, sadly, “torn up pretty well because of how they dangled and scraped the ground as he scuttled around.” Because of this lack of mobility, the decision was made to amputate his back feet.

“The operation was a huge success,” his bio says, “and gave him the perfect ballast to stay off the ground and happily mobile.”

Gordon is described as a “magical dog,” who will be a daily reminder to his new owner of what life is all about.

“Gordon pretty much puts an end to all pity parties in favor living in the moment and understanding that life is a struggle but not ruled by it,” his bio says. “You haven’t lived until you’ve seen a two-footed dog run around and play with other dogs.”

The rescue says the young pup and has no lingering health issues, he just needs diaper changes throughout the day.

If you think Gordon is the guy for you, fill out an adoption application here.

