Adopt Me! Rescued from Cruelty, Viola Is Ready to Impress Her Future Person

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Viola, a dog currently available at the ASPCA adoption center on East 92nd Street in Manhattan.

This 4-year-old pit bull mix was rescued from cruelty through the ASPCA’s partnership with the New York Police Department. She’s made an amazing transformation, the shelter says, and is now ready to find a place to call home.

If you can’t already tell from that adorable head tilt above, Viola is a friendly girl, who is totally eager to learn (she already knows sit!) and adores spending time with people.

“She has a medium energy level and is up for a stroll outside or a quiet afternoon lounging,” reads her bio. “This smart, curious pup likes to learn new tricks, especially when she’s rewarded with a treat.”

Viola would thrive in a home where she’s the only dog, should be placed somewhere without young children (teens and up are best) and live with an adopter who has had previous dog experience.

Interested in this pretty pup? Call the adoption center at 212-876-7700, ext. 4120, or visit her at 424 E. 92nd Street in N.Y.C. Or visit aspca.org/adopt for more information on how to adopt.

To meet last week’s adoptable pet, click here.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.