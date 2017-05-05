Adopt Me! Red Is Ready for Lots of Fun – and Then a Nap

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Red, a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog who came to The Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago in early February from a shelter in Kentucky.

Having been at the shelter a couple of months now, Red has definitely won over staff with those stunning, different-colored eyes and that big smile.

“Red is a big, sweet lug who loves attention and a good butt scratch,” says shelter manager Dave Pinto. “He loves to hang out with our customer service staff behind the front desk of our adoption lobby and take long naps. He’s a great dog that deserves a great home!”

The energetic pooch is very strong when he walks on a leash, so he’ll need an owner who is prepared for an active canine. But he’s not all go all the time — one of his favorite activities is to take long naps, so he definitely has a couch potato side as well.

If you think Red is the companion for you, schedule a visit at the shelter which is located at 510 LaSalle Street in Chicago, or visit the organization’s website to learn more.

