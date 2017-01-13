Adopt Me! Simba Just Wants to Be King of a Forever Home

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Simba, a 2-year-old cat currently available at the SPCA of Texas.

This guy can’t wait to be king! Just like his namesake from The Lion King, this cute kitty is “friendly, loyal, playful and adventurous,” according to his bio.

“He will roar (or meow) excitedly every time you come to visit him. He was transferred from another shelter to the SPCA of Texas on July 22 to search for a pride of his very own,” says a write-up on the shelter’s website. “He loves to be petted, playing with all kinds of toys, eating yummy treats and making new friends.”

So why has this regal-looking feline been homeless for so long? He tested positive for FIV, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, a manageable disease that can weaken the immune system and be transferred to other cats. So, it’s recommended that Simba be the only cat in his forever home.

“If you come visit him, he just knows you’ll see what an awesome fellow he is,” his bio says, “and want to take him home.”

If you think Simba is the cat for you, contact or visit the SPCA of Texas with the cat’s ID #148301.

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pet, Liberty

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.