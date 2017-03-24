Adopt Me! There’s Nothing General Patton the Cat Can’t Handle

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet General Patton, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix available at the SPCA of Texas.

General Patton is a tough guy: Transferred to the shelter from the ASPCA after being rescued, the orange tabby has handled a wild first few years of life with grace, according to the SPCA of Texas.

There’s “nothing he can’t handle,” says a bio. “That being said, he’d love for the next thing he conquers to be a home of his very own. He’s very playful, and can often be found juggling and tossing toys around in his kennel. He’s quite the acrobat, doing flips and flops is another talent of his. Another skill he has is giving kitty love!”

General Patton is positive for the feline leukemia virus or FeLV, but that shouldn’t impact the length or quality of his life. The affectionate cat snuggles up to anyone and is known for doling out plenty of purrs. The shelter says this neutered cutie needs to be the only pet in his future home.

If you’re interested in this adorable boy, contact the SPCA of Texas at 214-742-SPCA (7722) with the identification #152041.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.