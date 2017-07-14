Adopt Me! Clarence the Cross-Eyed Kitten Is Looking to Bring You the Luck of the Irish

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Clarence the cross-eyed kitten.

This tuxedoed gentleman is currently kicking back at the Dublin DSPCA in Ireland, where his adorable little face is causing a big stir.

Dublin DSPCA posted a photo on its Facebook page looking for a foster home and perhaps potential pet parent for Clarence. His unique stare earned him more than 500 shares online, but he is still looking to find a forever home.

The shelter shared that the 7-week-old kitten arrived at one of its facilities with no mom and no siblings, so he has a lot of love to give.

Dublin DSPCA is currently looking for a foster home for the kitten for the next two weeks while he is evaluated and prepped for adoption.

We have an inkling that whoever takes in this kitten temporarily will end up with him for life.

If you or a Dublin-based family or friend are interested in showering this cutie with affection, contact the Dublin DSCPA at foster@dspca.ie or call 01-4994720.

