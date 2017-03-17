Adopt Me! Senior Boy Hank Wants to Hurry Up and Get Home

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Hank, a senior kitty currently available the Agoura Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills, California.

This beautiful boy, who arrived at the shelter as a stray in September, has become the official greeter at the “habicat” — the area where the cats roam freely. But the friendly feline — who is good with dogs, cats and kids — would be more than happy to relinquish that title for a forever home.

The 12-year-old is healthy but on special diet food for renal insufficiency (which is not unusual for an older cat), and spent some time in foster care recovering when fluid was discovered on his lungs. Described as easy-going and loving by volunteers there, Hank is super laid-back for an older gentleman.

“He’s probably best suited for a family that will be patient while he figures out his surroundings but ultimately will acclimate nicely with a young family or older one,” says volunteer Allison deVries. “Also he’d be just as happy with one or two people in home as long as all family members are happy with a laid-back kind of cat. Honestly, he’s just super wonderful. He’s so easy and content with the little things. He’s a catland favorite for sure. We all love him and adore him.”

Volunteer Shera Richter has really fallen for the feline, too.

“Hank is a gentle, loving, sun-tanning, kid-friendly, cat-friendly cat. Such a love. I look forward to seeing him everyday. Loves the human touch,” she says. “To know him is to love him.”

If you think Hank is the cat for you, contact the shelter at 818- 991-0071 with the ID #A4996963.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.