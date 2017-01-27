Adopt Me! Sweet Simon Bounced Back from Near Death in Puerto Rico

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Simon, a 5-year-old pooch currently being fostered through PawSafe Animal Rescue in Patterson, New York, who was left behind in Puerto Rico when his owner was murdered.

The “before” photos of Simon are not easy to look at. The sweet dog was so faithful to his owner after they died, that he sat waiting on the street — emaciated, dirty and clearly sick — for him or her to return.

“Simon is truly a wonder dog,” says Diane, who is fostering the dog through the organization. “He was so faithful to his owner that he chose to stay and die waiting for his person to return [rather] than wander away.”

His transformation took time, and now he’s a different dog, physically and emotionally. “He gets so excited when it’s dinner time that he prances to his food bowl and looks back at you before eating as to almost say, ‘Really?? This is for me?'” she says. “He’s such a loyal dog. We could learn so much from him.”

Described as friendly, energetic, and so very loving, despite all he’s been through, Simon is good with with other dogs, children, and adults. If you think Simon is the forever friend for you, contact the PawSafe Animal Rescue at adoptions@pawsafe.org or fill out an adoption application online.

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pet, Rapunzel.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.