Adopt Me! Saved from a Backyard Breeder, Rolanda Is Ready to Find True Love

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Rolanda, a purebred German shepherd rescued from an east Los Angeles backyard breeder last year.

Rolanda and her puppy siblings arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, with severe physical signs of their past life — none were spayed or vaccinated, one had a serious eye-infection, another had potential hip dysplasia, and all suffered from extreme gastrointestinal infections, says a press release. Even in their pain, they were so kind to those caring for them.

“They were so eager to trust us,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center adoptions services manager Amy Barnes. “Animals don’t feel sorry for themselves and they continually demonstrate their beautiful capacity to forgive and to love with their whole hearts.”

Sadly, Rolanda’s health issues didn’t resolve like her sisters’ maladies. Rolanda’s current diagnosis is coronavirus (the most common symptom is diarrhea) which may or may not go away over time. She also has a vitamin B deficiency which may require injections for life, and gastrointestinal sensitivity which may require medication and a special veterinary diet for life, according to a press release.

“We are looking for a compassionate adopter who is willing to demonstrate true love to a dog that did nothing to deserve the struggles she is currently living with,” Barnes said. “She is a wonderful puppy and we want her to get the happy ending her sisters experienced. Her illnesses may or may not go away but for now, the ideal family should be comfortable providing her daily medication and a special diet. Other than that, she is a loving, happy girl ready to take on the world.”

If you’re interested in adopting Rolanda, contact the adoptions department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, visit their website, or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe to meet her.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.