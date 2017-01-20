Adopt Me! Rapunzel Is So Ready for Someone to Notice Her

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Rapunzel, a 3-year-old cat who needs a special owner that will tend to her unique medical needs.

The pretty kitty, who arrived at the Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota, in March of 2016, is a shy girl who requires a gentle, kind and understanding new owner. The young cat has bladder stones that are in the process of dissolving, so she needs to be fed a special brand of food (Hills Science Diet c/d) for the rest of her life. The dry food costs about $30 per bag.

Other than that, Rapunzel is like every other mellow kitty — she likes to cuddle and be pet and doted upon. “I am so affectionate, fun, and love to hang out in the sunlight,” says her bio. “I would prefer a calm, quiet environment.”

Tolerant of other kitties (“I usually ignore them,” according to her bio), Rapunzel just needs a cat lover to take interest in her and commit to her well-being for the long term.

If you think this princess is for you, call 605-394-4170. She is currently residing in a “wonderful foster home.”

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pet, Simba.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.