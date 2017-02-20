Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Beetle, a cat currently available for adoption via the Good Mews Animal Foundation of Marietta, Georgia.

Beetle came to Good Mews from flood ravaged Louisiana, where shelters were overflowing with lost animals. “Beetle was already living in a shelter, and she and other cats were transported to Good Mews to make room for lost pets hoping to be reunited with their owners,” says a bio.

Along with 10 other kitties, Beetle came to Georgia, where hopefully she’ll find her forever home — and so far, she’s done a great job getting noticed.

“Beetle is curious, social and often hilarious!” says her bio. “She likes to be in the middle of the action, often ‘helping’ volunteers by shadowing them as they care for the cats in the shelter.”

This “spunky” beauty gets along well with other cats, but not dogs. She does have one thing in common with canines, however: She walks well on a leash and seems to enjoy it.

“So if you are looking for a nice girl to cuddle with at night, have good conversations with and maybe take an evening stroll around the yard with, then Beetle just might be your girl!” the bio says.

To read more about this sweet girl, visit the Good Mews website.

Click here to see last week’s adoptable pet, Gordon.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.