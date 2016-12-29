Adopt Me! Former Street Cat Polo Is As Friendly As They Come

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Polo, a 6-year-old cat currently available at the Kentucky Humane Society.

This tattered cat’s face tells a story. He lived on the streets as an unneutered stray, where life is full of cat fights and food can be hard to come by. Somehow he contracted the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, a virus affecting the immune system that makes it harder for him to fight off illnesses, and his health woes don’t stop there.

“Somewhere in his journey Polo also sustained a serious injury to his front leg, which left his leg mangled with shards of bone sticking out,” says a bio on the Humane Society’s Facebook page. “Poor Polo lived like this for some time, and it is believed the nerve endings of his leg were extremely damaged.’

Thankfully, someone was looking out for Polo and brought him to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Alley Cat Advocates (ACA) paid to have his leg amputated and an ACA volunteer fostered him until he healed. Now, after a month in foster care, this fella is ready for his forever home.

“Polo is very affectionate, and he loves meeting new people and greeting everyone who comes into the Kentucky Humane Society’s adoption lobby,” says the Facebook post. “Polo is a long-haired black kitty with touches of smoke color to his fur and mesmerizing green eyes. After living for years on the streets, he’s adjusting well to the comforts of indoor living, and he’ll make an amazing companion.”

If you think Polo is the pal for you, contact the Kentucky Humane Society. The no-kill animal shelter recently suffered a flood due to a burst water pipe, and while all the dogs affected by this water issue are safe and warm, staff there is worried that they won’t be unable to take in more needy big dogs until the damaged kennels are fixed.

You can help by adopting their big dogs or by donating funds via their website.

