Adopt Me! Cinderella Is Ready for Someone to Sweep Her Off Her Feet

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Cinderella, a 9-year-old pup rescued from the dog meat trade by the Soi Dog Foundation with help from California’s Helen Woodward Animal Center.

In October, this princess pooch arrived in the United States from Thailand. Over the past few months, staff at the Helen Woodward Animal Center has worked with the once fearful and confused dog to prep her for a forever home, including a very dedicated foster mom named Cheryl Soloman.

“It’s very obvious to me that Cinderella had a family at some point,” said Solomon. “She loves having a home and people to connect to and she adapted to us very quickly. It would mean so much to me to know that she’s cuddling with loved ones for the holiday season. She had a very tough start and she deserves her fairytale ending.”

This girl requires an experienced dog owner who is prepared to provide a stable environment for her. For more information about her, contact the Helen Woodward Animal Center at 858-756-4117 ext. 313, or visit the website.

According to a press release, the Soi Dog Foundation estimates that approximately 5 million dogs per year are consumed in Vietnam, the majority being stolen pets. To learn more about how you can help dogs like Cinderella, click here.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.