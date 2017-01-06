Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Liberty, a young dog currently available at NAWS Humane Society of Illinois in Mokena.

This smiley girl, who was found as a stray in southern Illinois, is funny, friendly and totally happy-go-lucky despite not having a permanent home.

“Liberty is the girl that puts a smile on everyone’s face,” says dog adoption program director Tim Jusack. “She makes you feel like you’re the only person that matters!”

The Australian cattle dog/Lab mix, who weighs about 25 lbs., loves everyone she meets, including kids. Confidence may be the only thing this pretty girl is lacking, though, so a forever home without other pets in residence is where she would be happiest.

If you think this girl is the companion for you, email Stacy@NAWSUS.org for more information.

