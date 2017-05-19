People

Adopt Me! Sagwa Is Ready to Be Queen of Her Own Palace

By @mylomickey

Rebecca Pruett Photography

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, meet Sagwa, a 4-year-old kitty currently available for adoption at the Good Mews Animal Foundation of Marietta, Georgia.

This Siamese mix is a beautiful blue-eyed beauty who was rescued from a small town in south Georgia with a big stray cat problem.

A quiet girl who loves attention and play, Sagwa also enjoys naps and cuddling, too.

“Like her cartoon namesake, Saga is kind, curious, quick-thinking, creative and a little bossy,” the foundation says. “She’s ready to be the queen of her own palace — maybe it’s yours.”

Sagwa tends to be shy in new environments, but give her a chance and she’ll warm up. If you think she’s the friend for you, contact Good Mews at 770-499-2287.

