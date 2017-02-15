He may be missing a nose, ears and a tail, but it’s everything Baron the shelter dog has that consistently floors people.

“Everyone that meets him is always surprised to find that he is a very sweet, kind and forgiving dog,” says Valerie Bennett, social media coordinator for the Michigan Humane Society, who is currently caring for the pup.

The emaciated Rottweiler was rescued in Detroit on Jan. 17 by a concerned citizen — and, as you can imagine, his looks didn’t go unnoticed. The pup’s nose and ears were cut off, and there were other wounds on his legs and tail.

The good Samaritan called the Michigan Humane Society emergency line after he managed to coax the dog to his truck. That call would set in motion his recovery at MHS, who is now offering a $40,000 reward for information.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators, said in a statement. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If you know anything about this case, call the MHS hotline now at (313) 872-3401 and help us find the person responsible. This animal deserves justice.”

On Feb. 8, Baron had reconstructive surgery on his nose (above, is a post-op photo). It took over two hours and involved using his own tissue to cover the large exposed area around his nose, leaving a smaller space for air to pass through. He also had his tail amputated as a result of previous injuries.

As you’d expect, this resilient boy has bounced back like a pro.

“Baron is adjusting extremely well given his situation,” Bennett says. “He’s receiving top notch care from our veterinary team, pain medication, nutrient rich foods and lots of love and attention from our staff as he recovers.”

Due to the severity of his injuries, Baron isn’t available for adoption just yet but the shelter is accepting applications on its website. To support the dog’s care, donate via the website.