Garbanzo, a 12-year-old English Bulldog who needs medication to survive, is missing — and Hollywood is working to bring him home.

On Friday, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul posted an Instagram begging the citizens of Los Angeles to keep an eye out for the “beautiful” pup.

He wrote, “Dear LA, This beautiful boy got lost and needs to find his way back home. If you know anything please call this number or repost. Thank you so much. Ap”

His accompanying hashtag #FindGarbanzo has spread on social media, spurring a search for the pooch.

According to a Facebook post on the Lost and Found Paws in Los Angeles page, Garbanzo went missing on June 22. He was a beloved mascot for the London Hotel on the Sunset Strip and was last seen near his home in the Doheny Estates.

“That same night, owners began an aggressive search for him the neighborhood and surrounding areas,” the post read. “Three days later, his Dog Dad received a phone call from a woman who reported seeing Garbanzo being walked by woman in her mid twenties in the vicinity of W 3rd St and N Crescent Heights Blvd. She described his arthritic, halting walk. The woman told her she had found Garbanzo. Garbanzo’s Dad immediately ran down to the area to put up flyers and canvas the neighborhood. Others also reported seeing Garbanzo with the same unidentified woman.”

The post continued, “While this young woman may believe she is being kind by taking in a senior dog, bur she doesn’t realize he is at risk of going into failure. He is chipped, so returning him to his family would be as simple as having him scanned.”

Anyone who spots Garbanzo are being asked to call 310-266-8000. The owners are offering a $5,000 reward, no questions asked.