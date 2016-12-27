A Princess’s Best Friend: The Sweetest Snaps of Carrie Fisher and Her Dog, Gary

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60. She’s leaving behind a family who loves her, including her mom, actress Debbie Reynolds, her daughter, Billie Lourd, and one very special family member: her beloved French bulldog, Gary.

Carrie and service dog Gary (and his always-out tongue) were quite the duo. In the last few hours of her life, Gary was by her side. Wherever Fisher went, Gary was there — whether it was a red carpet premiere or a night out, just the two of them.

She called Gary her “baby.”

Picture with my baby Gary! A photo posted by Carrie Fisher (@carriefisherofficial) on Dec 30, 2015 at 10:13am PST

And where Carrie went, Gary followed.

A lil Q & A session for my moms documentary – Bright Lights 🐶🎬 #garyloveshismom #cannesfilmfestival #garyworkswithhismom #brightlightsdocumentary #garyinfrance A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on May 14, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

And we mean everywhere — from television appearances, like The Graham Norton Show …

Last night with my mom and @busted on the Graham Norton Show. #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #theprincessdiarist #garyloveshismom #busted #grahamnorton #grahamnortonshow A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:28am PST

… to overseas visits, like this one, to Bruges, Belgium, where the pair searched for a theater in which to see the new Star Wars film, Rogue One.

In Bruges looking for a theater ✝️🏨🅰✝️💲. 🅿️🕒🅰✌🏼ℹ♑️g. ®🅾️g⛎📧. 🅾️♑️📧..g🅰®✌🏼. 🏨📧🅰®d. ℹ. D🅾️. 💲🅾️Ⓜ️📧. 🅾️f. Ⓜ️✌🏼 🅱️📧💲✝️. 〰🅾️®k. ℹ♑️. ℹ✝️ pic.twitter.com/nzVlYv2bi6 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 20, 2016

When Carrie was out at a restaurant, Gary got a seat at the table.

Having a lil afternoon tea at the Ritz with my mom and friends 🐶 #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garyattheritz #ritzcarlton A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jul 12, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT

And when she visited a talk show, he made his way onto the couch.

They’d visit old friends.

Congrats to my mom for getting the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism from Harvard 🏆🏆 it was an awesome night!!! A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Apr 18, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

And old foes.

Come to the bark side #gary #carriefisher #famousfrenchie #Christmas #jabbathehutt #starwars #theforceawakens #tongue A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Dec 10, 2015 at 10:49am PST

He was Fisher’s go-to date for movie premieres (along with her daughter, Billie Lourd).

At the Ab Fab premier with my mom and @praisethelourd #garyinlondon2016 #garyfisher #absolutelyfabulous A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Throughout their travels, they’d see the sights together, whether they were in London …

At the museum with my mom 🐶❤️ #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garytravelstheworld #victoriaandalbertmuseum A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on May 6, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

… Washington, D.C …

Mom and I at the Lincoln Memorial 🇺🇸🐶 #garyfisher #garytravelstheworld #lincolnmemorial #frenciesofinstagram #frenchiesatthelincolnmemorial A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on May 1, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

… or Cannes.

They’d relax on set together, too.

Last day on the set of #Catastrophe 🐶 #garyworkswithhismom #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garyinlondon2016 A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:46am PST

He’s quite the supportive canine companion: Gary gave Fisher’s latest book, The Princess Diarist, a read.

I got my paws on my moms new book the princess diarist 🐶📖 #theprincessdiarist #garyfisher #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

And came with her for book signings — although he was known to sleep on the job.

Last night with my mom at the Strand book store 🐶📖 #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garyinnewyork2016 #theprincessdiarist #garyworkswithhismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:25am PST

He’s a Star Wars fan — and looks almost as good as his mom in Princess Leia’s famous buns.

Princess Leia err Gary A photo posted by Carrie Fisher (@carriefisherofficial) on Dec 30, 2015 at 3:59pm PST

And when they were together, all was right with the world.

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

Carrie said of her four-legged friend, “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Thinking of Gary during this tough time.