A Complete Guide to All the Pets the Kardashians (and Jenners) Are Caring for Right Now

Keeping up with the Kardashians is a lot of work. With the entire clan tweeting, snapping, ‘gramming and blogging, there’s a lot of information coming in, so it can be easy to miss an update.

Among the information that can get lost in the shuffle is how many pets the Kardashians have and who is caring for what furry friend. Kylie Jenner always seems to have an adorable little dog by her side. And didn’t we see her with a chicken recently? Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is more of a bunny woman.

Hard to follow? Don’t worry! We have it all figured out. Keep up with the Kardashians and their pets by checking out our comprehensive list of all of the animals in their lives right now.

Khloé Kardashian

Gabbana 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 23, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Gabbana

Khloé is mom to one pet, Gabbana the Labrador retriever. This affectionate sweetie keeps the Good American mogul company, and especially adores hanging poolside with her. The Kardashian family got Gabbana and another dog, Dolce, at the same time. Unfortunately, Dolce was killed by a coyote. The little dog’s memory lives on through one of Kylie’s lip kits.

dolce ❤️ the reason I named one of my first lip kits "dolce k" throwbacks on my app link in bio A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian

Snowflake says goodnight. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 11, 2015 at 10:33pm PDT

Snowflake

When Kourtney isn’t showing off her swimsuit collection worldwide, she is at home hanging with Snowflake her pet rabbit. Snowflake doesn’t make many media appearances, but is said to still be living with the eldest Kardashian sister.

Kendall Jenner

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:14am PST

Mew

Kendall’s one animal buddy is a light-colored greyhound named Mew. The little dog came into her life around Christmas and was quickly showered with affection and presents.

Kylie Jenner

Favorite photo of all time lol. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

When it comes to pet ownership, Kylie is the Kween of the Kardashians. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid is the proud mom to several pups and a few other animals. She even created an Instagram account for her dogs, who probably have more followers than you.

@kyliejenner.news A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 3, 2015 at 3:16pm PDT

Bruce

Like Snowflake, Bruce the bunny does not appear on social media often, but is still said to be under Kylie’s care.

Eddie

The newest member of Kylie’s brood is a Silkie chicken named Eddie. This addition places Kylie among a growing group of celebrities that are taking chickens under their wings.

miss my angels 🐶 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 11, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

Norman and Bambi

The Big Two! These are the pups you will see most often on Kylie’s social feeds. Norman and Bambi are both greyhounds and parents. The pair recently had two puppies together, which caused their human mom to miss an award show.

baby Norman & baby Bambi 🐶❤️ #10weeks A post shared by norman & bambi jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

Baby Norman and Baby Bambi

Speaking of puppies, here they are! Kylie is currently helping Norman and Bambi care for their itty-bitty canine clones.

coming home to you guys 😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 18, 2015 at 1:24pm PST

Sophia

Perhaps a little more camera shy than Norman and Bambi, Sophia is the third adult greyhound under Kylie’s care. She is shown in the middle of this delectably precious pooch sandwich.

mom duty A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 30, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Penny

The most recent pup to join Kylie’s wolf pack is this floppy-eared sweetie name Penny.

best friends ❤️ A post shared by norman & bambi jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on Aug 14, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

Ernie

Last but not least, is Kylie’s longest dog, and Penny’s BFF, Ernie the Dachshund. This long-haired sweetie can often be spotted waddling around in the back of Kylie’s snaps.