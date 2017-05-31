A Complete Guide to All the Pets the Kardashians (and Jenners) Are Caring for Right Now

Keeping up with the Kardashians is a lot of work. With the entire clan tweeting, snapping, ‘gramming and blogging, there’s a lot of information coming in, so it can be easy to miss an update.
Among the information that can get lost in the shuffle is how many pets the Kardashians have and who is caring for what furry friend. Kylie Jenner always seems to have an adorable little dog by her side. And didn’t we see her with a chicken recently? Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is more of a bunny woman.
Hard to follow? Don’t worry! We have it all figured out. Keep up with the Kardashians and their pets by checking out our comprehensive list of all of the animals in their lives right now.
Gabbana
Khloé is mom to one pet, Gabbana the Labrador retriever. This affectionate sweetie keeps the Good American mogul company, and especially adores hanging poolside with her. The Kardashian family got Gabbana and another dog, Dolce, at the same time. Unfortunately, Dolce was killed by a coyote. The little dog’s memory lives on through one of Kylie’s lip kits.
Kourtney Kardashian
Snowflake
When Kourtney isn’t showing off her swimsuit collection worldwide, she is at home hanging with Snowflake her pet rabbit. Snowflake doesn’t make many media appearances, but is said to still be living with the eldest Kardashian sister.
Mew
Kendall’s one animal buddy is a light-colored greyhound named Mew. The little dog came into her life around Christmas and was quickly showered with affection and presents.
Kylie Jenner
When it comes to pet ownership, Kylie is the Kween of the Kardashians. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid is the proud mom to several pups and a few other animals. She even created an Instagram account for her dogs, who probably have more followers than you.
Bruce
Like Snowflake, Bruce the bunny does not appear on social media often, but is still said to be under Kylie’s care.
Eddie
The newest member of Kylie’s brood is a Silkie chicken named Eddie. This addition places Kylie among a growing group of celebrities that are taking chickens under their wings.
Norman and Bambi
The Big Two! These are the pups you will see most often on Kylie’s social feeds. Norman and Bambi are both greyhounds and parents. The pair recently had two puppies together, which caused their human mom to miss an award show.
Baby Norman and Baby Bambi
Speaking of puppies, here they are! Kylie is currently helping Norman and Bambi care for their itty-bitty canine clones.
Sophia
Perhaps a little more camera shy than Norman and Bambi, Sophia is the third adult greyhound under Kylie’s care. She is shown in the middle of this delectably precious pooch sandwich.
Penny
The most recent pup to join Kylie’s wolf pack is this floppy-eared sweetie name Penny.
Ernie
Last but not least, is Kylie’s longest dog, and Penny’s BFF, Ernie the Dachshund. This long-haired sweetie can often be spotted waddling around in the back of Kylie’s snaps.