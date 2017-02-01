9-Year-Old Happily Forgoes Birthday Gifts to Donate to Needy Shelter Dogs

Hannah Okel of Waukesha, Wisconsin, is only 9 years old, but she knows what she wants.

She doesn’t want any birthday gifts.

Hannah, who is already working towards being a veterinarian, has decided to forgo birthday gifts for the second year in a row. Instead of collecting clothes, games, gift cards and money, the little animal lover has asked her family and friends to donate to the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation.

The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation is part of Camp Bow Wow, and is a non-profit dedicated to covering the urgent medical expenses of shelter dogs and pups who belong to families who can’t afford to pay their pet’s bills. Through the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation and donors like Hannah, the non-profit can offer up to $2,500 to families, shelters and rescue groups who need help saving a dog’s life.

For Hannah, a proud pet parent to her dog Scout, this is a charity that makes a lot of sense.

“I chose this because if Scout needed surgery and we didn’t have enough money to pay for it, I would be sad. So, I am putting my feet in other people’s shoes and want to help those who can’t pay for their animal’s surgery,” Hannah said.

Until Feb. 18, Hannah’s 10th birthday, the aspiring vet will be collecting donations, which will be matched by Camp Bow Wow Waukesha.

Should you wish to share this special cause with your readers or send Hannah a birthday wish, you can make a donation here, and write “Hannah’s Birthday – CBW Waukesha” in the special note section.