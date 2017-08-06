17 Hot Celebrity Dudes Who Love Hanging with Dogs

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
All these hunky celebrities have one adorable weakness: cuddly dogs
By Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc
Posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:00pm EDT
Kellan Lutz
Lutz is one proud papa of his pup Koda, who is acing agiltiy school.
Brett Eldredge
A little bit of fur adds the final touch to any black tie outfit! Right, Edgar?
Matthew Lewis
This is one of the cutest tickle fights we've seen in a long time.
Andrew Rannells
Rannells has the best seat in the house!
Prince Harry
There are thousands of people around the world who wish that Prince Harry would look at them they way he is looking at this dog.
D.R.A.M
One of the first things the "Broccoli" rapper did when he made it big was a give a dog a forever home.
Hunter Hayes
It's a sandwich that looks good enough to eat!
Sergio García
The Masters winner decided to share his green jacket with one of the most important family members in his life: his dog.
Orlando Bloom
The actor couldn't resist taking a selfie with his supremely comfy, cuddly buddy.
Liam Hemsworth
They say if you spend enough time with someone, you start to look like each other. What do you think Liam and Dora?
Scott Eastwood
Like his hunky human friend, this pup also enjoys being active while shirtless.
John Legend
Perhaps the world's most adorable modern family.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
It isn't all pain and gain for The Rock. This wise man makes time to set down the weights and pick up the pups.
Zachary Quinto
Sorry, this couch has reached maximum cute capacity.
Joe Jonas
Jonas can put a smile on any fan's face, furry or otherwise.
Adrian Grenier
We definitely want to join this entourage.
Ian Somerhalder
When you're an animal lover like Somerhalder, a puppy pillow is never far away.