17 Hot Celebrity Dudes Who Love Hanging with Dogs

All these hunky celebrities have one adorable weakness: cuddly dogs

By @kbendernyc

Kellan Lutz

Lutz is one proud papa of his pup Koda, who is acing agiltiy school.

Brett Eldredge 

A little bit of fur adds the final touch to any black tie outfit! Right, Edgar? 

Matthew Lewis

This is one of the cutest tickle fights we've seen in a long time. 

Andrew Rannells

Rannells has the best seat in the house! 

Prince Harry 

There are thousands of people around the world who wish that Prince Harry would look at them they way he is looking at this dog. 

D.R.A.M

One of the first things the "Broccoli" rapper did when he made it big was a give a dog a forever home

Hunter Hayes

It's a sandwich that looks good enough to eat!

Sergio García 

The Masters winner decided to share his green jacket with one of the most important family members in his life: his dog. 

Orlando Bloom

The actor couldn't resist taking a selfie with his supremely comfy, cuddly buddy. 

Liam Hemsworth

They say if you spend enough time with someone, you start to look like each other. What do you think Liam and Dora? 

Scott Eastwood

Like his hunky human friend, this pup also enjoys being active while shirtless. 

John Legend 

Perhaps the world's most adorable modern family. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

It isn't all pain and gain for The Rock. This wise man makes time to set down the weights and pick up the pups.

Zachary Quinto 

Sorry, this couch has reached maximum cute capacity. 

Joe Jonas

Jonas can put a smile on any fan's face, furry or otherwise. 

Adrian Grenier 

We definitely want to join this entourage. 

Ian Somerhalder

When you're an animal lover like Somerhalder, a puppy pillow is never far away. 

