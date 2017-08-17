8 Dogs Who Rock the Athleisure Trend Better Than the Kardashians

We have reached the peak of human progress. We live in a time where sweatsuits and workout clothes are now not only socially acceptable to wear outside of the home, but FASHIONABLE. In case you didn’t already know, it’s called athleisure.

Thankfully, we also live in a time where there are companies that make clothes for dogs, which means animals can rock athleisure wear, too.

While you may be used to seeing Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner sporting this trend in paparazzi pictures, it’s pups that truly make athleisure shine.

There’s something about seeing a dog in a hoodie and sweatpants (with a hole for the tail) that makes us happier than any photo of the Kardashians ever possibly will.

Take a look at these posh pooches, and maybe think about decking out your own dog.

MY ROOMMATE GOT MY DOG A MINI ADIDAS TRACKSUIT he's been frozen for 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/XRDb9UtTF0 — Nutella (@xnulz) August 14, 2017

My dog will not even blink😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F7nbwHfbeC — yung_arri (@ARRI__B) August 16, 2017

I think it's safe to say she likes hers pic.twitter.com/rDOAuj7ELI — http. (@blasianmermaid0) August 17, 2017

my brother's dog has an adidas jacket pic.twitter.com/yxUqFDzeZN — El Darto (@njinsha) June 25, 2017

so my dog has an adidas track suit now pic.twitter.com/3exU8YsYoY — lyss (@alyssawalll) August 10, 2017

my dog has the same fit & was frozen too looooool pic.twitter.com/KRjAhf3kWH — honey (@nguyenjulietx) August 16, 2017