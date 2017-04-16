It’s the bunny’s biggest moment of the year. While the tooth fairy has a 365-day-a-year gig, the powers of rabbits are limited to just one morning: Easter Sunday.
On this day, like Santa, the Easter bunny manages to traverse the world with enough jelly beans and chocolate goodies for millions of people. It’s pretty magical, but bunnies in general deserve more than just one day of recognition. We’re talking about insanely fluffy animals, with long, occasionally floppy ears and the most adorable twitchy noses.
These are creatures that deserve to be celebrated every day. That’s why we rounded up seven of the cutest rabbit accounts on Instagram. This way, when the sugar high wears off from your Easter basket, you will still have plenty of sweetness to enjoy.
DJ BunnyPuff and The Puffery
Handle: @djbunnypuff
Bunny Low Down: If your deepest dreams involve all kinds of cute rabbits, this is your heaven on Earth.
FabBunnies
Handle: @fabbunnies
Bunny Low Down: See the best rabbits the entire Internet has to offer all in one place.
Ginny Rabbit
Handle: @ginnyrabbit
Bunny Low Down: Ginny is a disabled bunny with a permanent head tilt, but she doesn’t let one little difference stop her from enjoying life.
Io and Kili
Handle: @ioandkili
Bunny Low Down: These two adore each other — and adore taking stunning photos. It’s a win-win.
Wally, Molly and Suki
A Wally Story: I came home to find Wally and Suki sneaking out of the house. I asked them where they were going and Wally told me they were just trying to be "normal bunnies on a Friday night." (I didn't tell them to at least wait until it's dark outside. 😆) I told them I'd be very sad and worried if they snuck out without telling me. So they informed me of their plans and what time they'd be back, and told me not to worry because they always use the "bunny system" (known to most of us as the "buddy system"). Then they huddled together and began whispering. They giggled and playfully told me to go away. Hiding behind the corner, I listened as they pretended to sneak out of the house again. Clearly, this is a very important "experience" for them to have. 😆 Bunnies!
Handle: @wally_and_molly
Bunny Low Down: Chances are you’ve never seen bunnies quite like this before. These English Angora rabbits have perfectly trimmed hairdos that truly set them apart.
Bunny Mama
Handle: @bunnymama
Bunny Down Low: This Insta user is the proud mom to five cage-free rescue rabbits that are always up to some kind of adorable hijinks.
Bunny Pigi
Handle: @bunnypigi
Bunny Low Down: This 5-year-old bun bun is a Serbia dwarf/Angora mix, which, it turns out, is a very precious combination.