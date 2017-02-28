7 Animals that Definitely Get More Sleep Than You

Happy Sleep in Public Day!

If you are a cog in the daily grind, you have probably celebrated this holiday a few times throughout the year. Animals, they indulge in public sleep everyday. That’s what happens when the world is your bedroom.

Of course, there are a few creatures who succumb to snooze sessions more than others. While doctors recommend humans get at least 7 hours of sleep a day, these animals clock in with double that amount — sometimes triple.

So, while you are in-between office naps in celebration of Sleep in Public Day, take a look at seven animals that are getting even more sleep than you, according to the BBC.

Koala

Captive koalas have been caught sleeping up to 22 hours a day, leaving just 2 hours for activity — and they say sloths are lazy. In the wild, koalas sleep closer to 14 hours a day, but also fit in five hours of relaxation. All this rest is necessary due to the koala’s diet of eucalyptus leaves. This plant takes a while to digest and provides little energy output.

Hairy Armadillo

These roly-polies spend close to 20 hours relaxing in their burrows. While they might not be sleeping the entire time, there is some serious vegging going on, and probably at least 18 hours of snoozing.

Pocket Mouse

This little guy needs lots of Zzzs. Just like the armadillo, this rodent has been clocked sleeping over 20 hours a day.

Little Brown Bat

Being nocturnal has its perks, like sleeping the day away. This bat is known for resting — preferably upside down — for 19.9 hours.

Cat

Cat naps aren’t just talk. Add up all the mini snoozes your feline takes throughout the day and you will see they spend about 14 to 16 hours sleeping every 24 hours.

American Badger

Known for their feisty attitudes, badger don’t play hard to get because they are lacking sleep. This animal gets about 14 hours of shut eye each day.

Mouse Possum

Like the American badger, this animal likes to rest its giant eyes for roughly 14 hours a day.