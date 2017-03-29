Family of 6-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Adopts Dog, Calls Her ‘The Best Medicine’

Puppies make everything better.

That is the hope for 6-year-old Anna, a Illinois girl currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society, the young girl’s doctor recommended that her family get a dog to raise Anna’s spirits during this difficult time.

Last week, the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation partnered with the shelter to grant a “bear hug” to Anna, in the form of a new puppy.

During a visit to meet potential pups, there was definitely one that stood out.

“Anna and Ginger Belle started running around The Anti-Cruelty Society’s courtyard, taking turns chasing each other. Anna’s laughter was contagious as her family, the staff, and volunteers watched them play,” Amanda Martinez Byrne, director of individual and corporate giving, said in a statement given to PEOPLE. And just like that, a match was made.

For Anna and the Ciamarra family, the Society said, it was love at first sight. We “won the puppy lottery!” the family wrote in a Facebook post. “We could never have dreamed we would get such a playful, sweet, and cuddly dog. Anna is like a brand new kid around her. This ‘Bear Hug’ was truly the best medicine for her and our whole family.”

The Anti-Cruelty Society was happy to help Ginger Belle find her perfect match.

“The happiness a pet brings to a family is immeasurable,” Martinez Byrne added, “and we’re so glad we could be a part of bringing that happiness to Anna during this difficult time for her and her family.”