5 Times Steve Irwin’s Children Reminded Us of Their Daring Dad

Today is Steve Irwin’s birthday. The endearing, daredevil animal lover would’ve been 55.
While Irwin’s presence and passion for sharing the wonders of wildlife are missed, he instilled the same devotion to the animal kingdom in his family, especially his children Bindi and Robert.
Both of Irwin’s kids have gone on to show that their father’s message of animal advocacy is always in their hearts with their own forays into wildlife education.
It’s hard not to think of their dad’s big smile, welcoming demeanor and fearlessness when you watch this pair interact with crocodiles, birds and so much more.
In celebration of Steve Irwin’s birthday and the lasting effect he has had on animal conservation, here are five times his children reminded us of this great man.
Robert’s Visit to the Tonight Show
Robert Irwin, 13, followed in his father’s footsteps, walking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon stage with an ark of animals, just like his father did in the Jay Leno years of the popular talk show. And, just like dad, Robert couldn’t contain his excitement when talking about the animal kingdom.
Bindi Isn’t Afraid of a Crocodile Feeding
Bindi Irwin, 18, has been filmed several times indulging in one her father’s favorite pastimes, feeding crocodiles. One of the most recent clips appeared on her Instagram. The video shows Bindi calmly dropping some chow into a croc’s giant maw.
They Have a Deep Love for Australia, Obviously
Packed with unique animals, Australia is a phenomenal place for any wildlife enthusiast to grow up. The Irwins have always been excellent ambassadors for their home country, and nothing has changed as the Irwin kids get older. Bindi showed a little of her Down Under love on Australia Day, posing with one of the country’s natives: a wombat!
Growing the World’s Passion for Animals
Steve Irwin was always finding new ways to engage others with animals, and his kids are no different. In addition to interacting with live animals for educational purposes, Robert has also taken up nature photography, so even more people can experience the beauty the world has to offer.
Putting Family First
Hello lovelies. Well today marks 18 years of life for me, here in Australia and I really don't know where to begin in thanking so many people for an unforgettable journey so far. So I think that I'll start here, with this photograph. This photo was taken within the first year of my life. To be perfectly honest life has changed in a million ways since this photograph was taken. Along the way we gained another incredible part of our family, my brother Robert. Our conservation work with Wildlife Warriors took off around the world. Our home, Australia Zoo continued to expand and has become the greatest zoological facility on planet earth. Our Dad, Mum's soulmate and a superhero for us all, passed away. However, since this photo was taken, 18 years ago, one life ingredient has remained, unchanged, unbreakable. That is the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to eachother and everyone else who has taken this journey with us. I don't think that when this photo was taken even my beautiful parents could have known what life would evolve. I know that I am endlessly grateful for the love and light I have been given since Day 1 of my life.
What has kept the Irwin family strong is not only their shared passion for animal conservation, but their support for each other. Ten years after their father’s death, Bindi and Robert continue to further their father’s efforts and encourage each others’ individual goals.