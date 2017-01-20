5 Reasons to Show Squirrels Respect on Squirrel Appreciation Day

This is an important week for animal acknowledgement.

Jan. 20 is Penguin Appreciation Day and Saturday, Jan. 21, is Squirrel Appreciation Day.

Some may be surprised that this pedestrian rodent that shuffles through our trees and dangerously springs across our roads has its own day of recognition. But squirrels, along with penguins, are worthy of respect. Just because we happen upon them more often, doesn’t mean they aren’t equally special.

In honor of Squirrel Appreciation Day, check out five reasons these bushy-tailed rodents deserve at least a little love.

1. They’re crafty

2. And surprisingly talented at water sports

3. They are great problem solvers

4. They keep our vanity in check

5. They’re extremely adoptable